Immigrant living in Winston-Salem uses catering business to help women provide for their families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Cooking up a recipe for independence.

A local woman is using food to not only expose people to different cultures, but to also help women provide for their families.

Shereen Gomaa came to the United States as an immigrant from Egypt.

It wasn’t easy learning a new culture, but cooking helped her feel at home.

She started a catering business serving Mediterranean cuisine called Delicious by Shereen.

It was important to Gomaa to have a business that gives back.

Delicious by Shereen is also a nonprofit that supports refugee women in our community.

They prepare the meals.

“Instead of asking people for help, they can earn the money and they can be happy starting their new life here as they went through so many things, war, the loss of their relatives, and they left everything behind,” she said.

They cater events ranging from a luncheon for about 10 to 20 people to larger gatherings with as many as 300 people.

Delicious by Shereen typically supports five to 10 refugee women.

“These women are amazing, they love what they are doing. They're very hard workers and they love it,” Gomaa said.

Delicious by Shereen uses the Enterprise Center’s shared-use kitchen.

It’s the only permitted shared-use kitchen in Forsyth County.

World Relief Triad has also helped the refugee families in this nonprofit.

Gomaa is planning to open a small restaurant to give women and men jobs.