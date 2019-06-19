High Point man dies after crashing four-wheeler; police say speed and alcohol were factors

Posted 12:41 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, June 19, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man has died after crashing a four-wheeler, according to police.

At about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash at the dead end of Southwest Street.

Police report Maxton L. Collins, 26, of High Point, was driving the four-wheeler at about 50 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit a traffic cone outside of a utility construction area and lost control.

Collins was thrown off the four-wheeler and suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to a hospital by AirCare, but died at about 8:59 p.m. Tuesday

Police say careless and reckless driving, a lack of a helmet, speed and alcohol impairment are all contributing factors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.