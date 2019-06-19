× High Point man dies after crashing four-wheeler; police say speed and alcohol were factors

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man has died after crashing a four-wheeler, according to police.

At about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash at the dead end of Southwest Street.

Police report Maxton L. Collins, 26, of High Point, was driving the four-wheeler at about 50 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit a traffic cone outside of a utility construction area and lost control.

Collins was thrown off the four-wheeler and suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to a hospital by AirCare, but died at about 8:59 p.m. Tuesday

Police say careless and reckless driving, a lack of a helmet, speed and alcohol impairment are all contributing factors.