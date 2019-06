× Greensboro woman drowns in hot tub at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman from Greensboro was found dead in Myrtle Beach, according to WMBF.

Police responded to a report of a person face down in a hot tub before 4 a.m. Tuesday at The Patricia Grand at 2710 North Ocean Boulevard.

WMBF reports police helped hotel security perform CPR as they waited for EMS to arrive.

The coroner later identified the woman as 57-year-old Paula Egelston, of Greensboro.