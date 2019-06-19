Engines stolen from boats at Lake Brandt in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A valuable day of work was stripped from dozens of Greensboro Crew rowers looking to get back on their boats at Lake Brandt in Greensboro Wednesday morning.

“Today was a practice day,” Katie Ognovich said. “My jaw kind of dropped when I saw we didn’t have motors.”

Tuesday night, thieves came in and stole the motors off two boats. This is the second time the team has become a victim of crimes.

“We actually had locks on our engines as well after the first time they were stolen,” Ognovich said.

The boats are called launches.

“Obliviously we can’t swim or kayak as fast as they can row,” she said.

Coaches ride in them to keep up with the kids rowing so they can both teach and keep them safe.

“If someone flips or goes in the water we have to be there to go in rescue mode,” she said.

So instead, the kids were grounded. Forced to practice on dry land.

“The summer is super important. Because the kids are out of school they have more time to train and it really all builds into the spring season when we’re competing to go to nationals and regionals,” Ognovich said.

The team wants the city to step in and make the area more secure against intruders.

“Help us help the kids not miss practice, keep them training and what not and ensure they’re safe, our equipment is safe and everyone can just be happy and row,” Ognovich said.

Greensboro Crew is raising money to get two engines so the kids can get back on the lake.