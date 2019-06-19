WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 14-22-12-48-24 (21)

Dairy Queen to give out free ice cream cones for the first day of summer

Posted 10:03 am, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, June 19, 2019

Beat the heat on the first day of summer with a free ice cream cone.

WJW reports Dairy Queen is set to offer free small regular or dipped cones with any purchase on Friday, June 21, for the Summer Solstice.

Guests can choose between the chocolate dip or orange Dreamsicle dip.

The catch? You’ll need to download the DQ mobile app, according to WJW.

The free cone coupon will be available on the app on Friday.

The offer will only be available at participating locations.

 

 

 

