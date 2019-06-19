WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 14-22-12-48-24 (21)

Charlotte ranked as 5th fastest growing big city in the US, tariffs could raise clothing prices and more

Posted 6:33 am, June 19, 2019, by

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a ranking which put Charlotte as the nation's 5th fastest growing big city, tariffs which could send prices up for clothing, footwear and toys and Tesla which is facing pressure from rival electric models.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.