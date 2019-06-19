Body found in Winston Lake after drowning identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified a body found in Winston Lake to be 48-year-old Tyrone David Eldridge. The City of Winston-Salem confirms Eldridge worked for the City from 1997-2000 as a sanitation laborer.

At about 9:56 a.m. Monday, officers and fire department personnel responded to Winston lake at 3500 Winston Lake Road.

A caller reported that a fisher saw a man take off his clothes, jump into the lake and begin swimming around. They said they saw the man going under water and coming back up a few times before he went down and did not resurface.

The fisher informed a worker with the City of Winston-Salem who in turn contacted authorities.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department and Lewis Fire Department searched the area for several hours but couldn't find the man.

At about 6:39 p.m. that night, police learned Eldridge was missing after he had last been seen by family in the area of the 200 block of Walkertown Avenue, a short distance away.

Police tried unsuccessfully to find him that night.

On Tuesday, crews continued the lake search and, at about 11:30 a.m., found Eldridge's body in the water.

Police say there were no signs of foul play.

While signs are already in place telling the public that swimming is not allowed, officers say a park ranger will patrol the area to make sure visitors know not to swim in the lake.