Around 130 residential break-ins in past 3 weeks in city; Greensboro woman upping security after burglary

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro woman has increased the security around her house after someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of her belongings.

Police said that it happened on Sunday, between 1 and 4 p.m., at a house on Thornton Court.

“I was at church, I was praying,” Consuelo Neri said Wednesday afternoon. She said she came home and found her back door wide open.

“I then noticed they took the TV from the living room ... I then saw they took all of my son’s games.” Neri described.

The thief who targeted Neri also tore through her bedroom. They flipped over her bed, pulled out all of her drawers and stole crucial personal information.

"Driver’s licenses, social security card ... even my birth certificate," she said.

Neri has spent the past several days on the phone. “If they try to get into my account or something with Social Security ... I want to make sure they can’t.”

Police did not find any signs of a forced break-in. Neri insists that she locked her door, but said it’s possible that it did not shut all of the way. Since the experience she is spending money to add new locks and dead-bolts and up her security.

“I locked the door and feel safe, I slept better,” she said.

Greensboro police said they have seen at least 130 residential break-ins throughout the city since the end of May. When asked if that was high, officials said it was around the same amount as this time last year, if not a little higher.