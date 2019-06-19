× 3 charged with murder after man killed in shooting in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Randolph County Sunday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Rasheem Anthony Walker, 24, of Greensboro, Jeremiah Khalil Thompson, 17, of Ramseur, and Dominic Rico Lee, 27, of Ramseur, have each been charged with felony first-degree murder.

At 4:29 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported gunshot and assault at an abandoned lot at 525 Booker T. Washington Ave.

Ondra Martinelli Gladden, Jr., 24, of Asheboro, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gladden died shortly after getting to the emergency room.

The sheriff’s office said the three were arrested after search warrants were obtained for two residences, where evidence was gathered that was consistent with evidence at the scene.

The three are being held on the murder charges with no bond allowed.