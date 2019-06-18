Texas man faces life-threatening injuries after Winston-Salem shooting

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Texas man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:55 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting and a person on the ground on the 1400 block of Williamson Street.

A man, later identified as 28-year-old Tevin Lamar Bonner, of El Paso, Texas, was found lying on the ground on Williamson Street, near Timlic Avenue.

EMS brought Bonner to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was shot and the shooter left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

