South Carolina sheriff's office searching for missing former Carolina Panther

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A sheriff is asking for help finding a missing man who use to play for the Carolina Panthers.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Torrold Smart, also known as Rod Smart, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Indian Island, South Carolina.

“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”

Deputies believe he is driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with North Carolina tags PJRI1759.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall man weighing about 199 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The Herald reports he is a former player for the Carolina Panthers.

Anyone with information about Smart’s whereabouts is asked to call (803) 283-3388.