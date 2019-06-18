× Sheriff’s office receives ‘multiple reports’ of kittens abandoned along roads in North Carolina county

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports recently of kittens being found along roadways.

The sheriff’s office said kittens have been found on the Neuse River Bridge and on U.S. 70 in James City.

“Animal cruelty is a crime under North Carolina law. Anyone who witnesses someone throwing animals from a vehicle is encouraged to call 911. If possible get the registration plate number and do not confront the subjects doing this heinous crime,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Monday.

The sheriff said there will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County.

“We are aggressively going after folks like this that think it’s OK to mistreat, abuse and not care for their animals,” Sheriff Chip Hughes said.