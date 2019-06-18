× Person who died after being taken into police custody in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released the identity of the person who died after being taken into police custody Monday.

At 11:23 a.m., officers were called to a breaking and entering in progress in the 2200 block of Maybank Drive.

When police arrived, they found a suspect, identified Tuesday as 35-year-old Aaron Michael Andrews, of Greensboro, acting erratically.

Officers detained and handcuffed Andrews and asked EMS personnel to evaluate him and give him aid.

As EMS prepared to take Andrews to the hospital he became unresponsive.

EMS began lifesaving measures, but Andrews was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations to determine if all actions were in accordance with state law. That investigation is standard protocol.

The Greensboro Police Department Professional Standards Division will investigate to determine if departmental policies were followed, the release said. The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties while the internal investigation is ongoing.