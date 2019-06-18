Mocksville church saved after lightning strike ignites fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A bolt of lightning lit a church on fire, but firefighters were able to stop it before the church was lost.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the fire at Smith Grove United Methodist Church at 3492 U.S. 158.

Fire Chief Don Howard of the Farmington Fire Deptartment said they could see flames coming off the roof when they arrived.

"I feel sure that it was from a lightning strike because it blew the steeple off the top of the church," Howard said.

The church was damaged but was not a total loss.

No one was injured.