Krispy Kreme giving away free new, out-of-this-world doughnut to honor moon landing anniversary

It’s one small bite for man and one giant leap for doughnut-kind. Krispy Kreme will be giving away new filled doughnuts for free on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

The new version of the Original Filled Doughnuts will be available with either the classic Krispy Kreme filling or the chocolate filling.

Participating locations in North Carolina include Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Durham and more.

There is a one donut per person limit.