Keto: The Triad’s trendiest diet shows results but comes with risks

Six months into the year, FOX8 wanted to know how people were doing with the new year’s resolution to lose weight.

A lot of people tackle that resolution with fad diets. We asked viewers what diets they were trying, and the overwhelming response was the keto diet.

“I started keto in January and lost 46 pounds,” said Stevie Penley of Burlington. “I love it. It’s been life-changing for me, honestly.”

“I lost about 20 pounds to start out with. The weight fell off fast,” shared Michael King.

“I started keto in July. Since then I’ve lost 78 pounds,” said Josie Kivett. “My energy is through the roof now, whereas before I felt tired all the time, didn’t want to do anything. My cholesterol levels have been lowered.”

Penley, King, and Kivett are part of the growing keto movement in Alamance County. Josie Kivett started the Alamance County Keto Facebook group to give people a place for support and advice.

Kennis Darrich was 270 pounds when he first tried keto. It helped him lose weight, and now he teaches keto classes at his store, Unlimited Nutrition in Burlington.

It worked for Traci Rankins too.

“I remember the craving for something sweet,” she said. “That’s why, when the keto fad really hit, I thought I have to get these people something sweet.”

She owns Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts in Greensboro. She says people ask for keto-friendly sweet treats every day, so she created recipes just for them.

“If I run out — and it’s been hard to keep up — they get a little hangry!”

The keto diet is high in fat and protein and low in carbs. Everyone does it differently. Some load up on bacon, sausage and eggs. Some eat meat all day long. And some say they up their vegetable intake. The weight can come off fast, but some experts caution you may be trading pounds for other health risks.

“If you’re getting a lot of extra protein and animal fat, you’re running the risk that the extra saturated fat, or the not-so-good fat for your heart, could lead to cardiovascular disease. Or adding in all that protein and not compensating by adding in fluid, your kidneys are going to be assaulted every day you’re eating that much protein,” said Registered Dietitian Alexis Scotese.

Keto is not the only diet people are trying. Paleo is still big. You have whole-30, the Mediterranean diet. And there’s the next 56 days which focuses on changing your whole lifestyle. It started in Thomasville.

Scotece says she advises against fad diets.

“When people want to lose weight or be healthy, they don’t just want to be healthy for a couple of months. They want to be healthy for the rest of their life. So that’s why we’re not necessarily going to recommend it because the hallmark is cutting out whole nutrients that your body needs to survive and feel good.”

Scotece says one to two pounds a week is about where you want to be for healthy weight loss. And the best way to do that is to go old school is a balanced diet and regular exercise.