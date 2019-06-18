Kernersville man sentenced to 22 months in jail for shooting his partner

(Kernersville Police Department)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville man was found guilty and sentenced to 22 months in jail  for shooting his partner last fall, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

Anthony Franklin, 21, was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The Kernersville Police Department responded to a report of an accidental shooting at Farmwood Garden Apartments on Sept. 9 around 1:35 p.m

The investigation revealed later that the shooting was not an accident and Franklin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon inside an occupied dwelling to incite fear.

Franklin and the victim were in a relationship, and the shooting was domestic related, the news release states.

