Greensboro woman dies from injuries after shooting

Posted 4:42 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, June 18, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman who was shot in Greensboro last week has died from her injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the Cavalier Inn, located at 312 W. JJ Drive, around 5:10 p.m. on June 11.

Officers found Mamie Yvonne Martin, 30, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Martin was taken to the hospital and later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.032758 by -79.798241.

312 W J J Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.