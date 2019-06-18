Greensboro woman dies from injuries after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman who was shot in Greensboro last week has died from her injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the Cavalier Inn, located at 312 W. JJ Drive, around 5:10 p.m. on June 11.

Officers found Mamie Yvonne Martin, 30, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Martin was taken to the hospital and later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.032758 -79.798241