× Greensboro man dies weeks after truck crashes into trees on West Market Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died, two weeks after a crash on West Market Street.

Police report 40-year-old Timothy Allen Patterson Jr., of Greensboro, died Friday.

Patterson was first injured at about 10:31 p.m. on May 31 when he crashed his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

He was driving west on the 3500 block of West Market Street. He lost control of the truck and hit a group of crape myrtle trees on the passenger side.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.