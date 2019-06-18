Graham 17-year-old boy faces felony charges after step-sister found unconscious

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges after his step-sister was found unconscious, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 7189 Old Plantation Drive in Graham.

At the scene, they found a female victim lying on the front yard. She was unconscious but still breathing.

Witnesses told deputies that Christopher Vincent Troy Casey, 17, of Graham, was in a fight with his step-sister when she suffered a head injury.

When deputies arrived, the teenager allegedly ran from the scene.

They found Casey in a wooded area nearby.

Casey was arrested and charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault in the presence of a minor and misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

He received a $15,000 secured bond.

Deputies say additional charges are possible.

