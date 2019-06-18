Four men charged after strangulation, theft at Randolph County jail

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Four inmates at the Randolph County Detention Center attempted to strangle and rob another inmate on Thursday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Timothy Wayne Harris Jr., 30, Isaac Martin Dove, 22, Devin McLaurin Owens, 22, and Michael Sesar Fiscal, 32, allegedly tied sheets together and choked another inmate with them.

They then bent his left arm and hand backwards around a column and stole a wedding band, the release said.

The victim reported the theft and assault to staff the following morning after Harris allegedly assaulted him again.

The ring was recovered.

Harris Jr., Dove, Owens and Fiscal are charged with felony assault by strangulation and felony larceny from a person.

Harris Jr. is additionally charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Harris Jr., Dove and Fiscal were each given a $10,000 additional secured bond and were set to appear in court June 17.

Owens was given a $25,000 additional secured bond and a court date of June 17.