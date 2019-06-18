× Former Carolina Panthers player reported missing in South Carolina found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former Carolina Panthers player who was reported missing in South Carolina has been found safe, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to being located, Torrold Smart, 42, also known as Rod Smart, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on June 12 in Indian Island, South Carolina.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had asked people to be on the lookout for Smart.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted an update saying Smart was safe.

Smart spent four seasons between 2002 and 2005 with the Carolina Panthers, including winning the NFC Championship in 2003.

Smart also played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the short-lived XFL, where he went by the nickname “He Hate Me.”