In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook which is poised to announce details around a new cryptocurrency, Target which may have lost $50 million in sales due to the register outage and Boeing which said it is open to renaming the 737 Max.
Facebook to announce details of new cryptocurrency, Target may have lost $50 million over register outage and more
-
Massive Target register outage persisted until Sunday night, North Carolina ranked 5th for watercraft thefts and more
-
Survey finds 32% of bankruptcies tied to student loan debt, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency and more
-
Facebook, Google and others face antitrust investigation, Chipotle will charge more if Mexico tariffs go through and more
-
Chick-fil-A to release key lime pie drink, NC remains 3rd in solar industry and more
-
Facebook says outage not due to service attack, most e-cigarette flavors to be effectively banned and more
-
-
Pinterest going public today, tech reviewers say their foldable Samsung phones broke and more
-
CBD company to sponsor race team in Indy 500, Facebook to roll out a new tool and more
-
Facebook purges more fake accounts tied to Russia, NC ranks as 31st best state for new college grads and more
-
Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more
-
Twitter to combat misinformation about vaccines, Walmart announces free next-day shipping on orders over $35 and more
-
-
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
-
Adidas calls for equal coverage of women’s sports, Facebook to take action against anti-vaccine content and more
-
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more