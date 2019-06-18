× Emergency crews find body in water in Winston Lake

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews at Winston Lake have found an unidentified body.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a press conference, the day after a reported drowning at the lake.

Winston-Salem Fire and Rescue responded to a call reporting a drowning at 9:56 a.m. on Monday.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Darryl Sawyer said someone was seen going into the lake but wasn’t seen coming out.

“There was also clothes left on the bank of the lake to give us further justification to conduct the search,” Sawyer said.

The High Point Fire Department sent a boat and dive team to assist the Winston-Salem Fire Department in recovering the man.

Police have not yet confirmed that the body is the drowning victim.