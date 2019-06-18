× Drugged ‘attack squirrel’ found during drug raid

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County narcotics investigators found a squirrel, drug paraphernalia and body armor after they executed a search warrant on Monday and arrested one man, according to WAFF.

Investigators are still searching for another man related to the arrest.

Ronnie Reynolds, 37, of Ardmore is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and loitering at a known drug house.

Reynolds was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $4000 bond.

Mickey Paulk, 35, is still wanted by investigators for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Prior to the search warrant, investigators were told that Paulk fed an “attack squirrel” meth in his apartment to keep it aggressive.

The squirrel was found inside of a cage and was unable to be tested for meth.

It is illegal to keep a squirrel as a pet in Alabama, according to the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation.

Deputies released the squirrel.