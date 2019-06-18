2 pizza pubs in Guilford County burglarized days apart; investigators looking into whether cases are linked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Burglars were caught on surveillance video breaking into two different restaurants in Guilford County.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigated the two burglaries in separate districts just days apart.

On June 3, a burglar broke into Bill's Pizza Pub in Oak Ridge around 4 a.m.

"They entered in through the glass door with a great big rock and shoved it through the door and broke the door," said Donna Rogers, one of the owners of Bill's Pizza Pub.

She showed FOX8 the surveillance video of the thief inside of her business. She said she was glad no one was hurt in the incident.

"I would much rather if someone's that desperate, if they have to have money, I would rather for them to be able to get it without anyone getting hurt," Rogers said.

According to the incident report at Bill's Pizza Pub, the suspect threw a rock through the door, jumped over the counter and took off with an empty cash register till. The owner told FOX8 even though the thief didn't away with cash, it did cost them hundreds of dollars to repair what was damaged.

Days later on the other end of the county, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at Isabella's Pizza Pub on June 9 just after 7 a.m. Investigators say the suspect threw a rock through the business door, ransacked the place and took off with $400 in cash.

While the sheriff's office is investigating both cases separately, they're looking into if the cases are linked.

As for Rogers, she has a message for the person who was after cash.

"If I could say one thing to the burglar I would say this to him it's not worth it and it's not going to be worth the pain, and the time, that you're going to lose and it's just not worth it," she said.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.