2 children found dead inside burned home identified; search for mother’s body continues

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend have been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after a woman and her two children were killed and their mobile home set on fire over the weekend in Alexander County, authorities said, according to WSOC.

Heidi Wolfe, 16, and her boyfriend, Areli Aguirre-Aveliz, 30, will appear in court on Friday and are currently held without bond.

Authorities said two children were found dead inside the home. The victims were identified as 11-year-old Angel E. Pacheco and his 12-year-old sister America D. Pacheco.

The sheriff said their mother, 38-year-old Maria Calderon, was also killed at the home and detectives believe her body was dumped in the Catawba River.

Investigators think all three were killed inside the home before it was set on fire.

Authorities said Monday they were searching the Catawba River at Riverbend Park, near the Oxford Dam for the woman.

Breaking Alexander- Just got this picture of search efforts along the Catawba River at Riverbend Park. pic.twitter.com/EI9hA4YyqX — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 17, 2019

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Pine Meadows Lane off Black Oak Ridge Road, north of Taylorsville, North Carolina.