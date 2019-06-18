× 10-foot great white shark tracked off South Carolina coast, heading north

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 10-foot female great white shark was tracked off the coast of South Carolina Monday morning, according to OCEARCH.

Today @MissMay_Shark is pinging in from Just north of Charleston, SC. It’s the farthest north we’ve tracked her since tagging her during Expedition NASFA. pic.twitter.com/OckTdudhZ8 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) June 18, 2019

The shark, known as Miss May, pinged off the coast of Charleston just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Research crews have been tracking the great white shark for the past four months.

OCEARCH said Miss May was the first great white shark tagged during their February NASFA expedition.

Miss May is named after Mayfort, Fla.

Today @MissMay_Shark is still on the move headed north. She is off the coast of Savannah, GA right now. pic.twitter.com/u9QfcFGPzG — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) June 13, 2019