10-foot great white shark tracked off South Carolina coast, heading north
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 10-foot female great white shark was tracked off the coast of South Carolina Monday morning, according to OCEARCH.
The shark, known as Miss May, pinged off the coast of Charleston just before 9 a.m. Monday.
Research crews have been tracking the great white shark for the past four months.
OCEARCH said Miss May was the first great white shark tagged during their February NASFA expedition.
Miss May is named after Mayfort, Fla.
32.776475 -79.931051