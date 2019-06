Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro closed after a water main break, according to the city.

The break forced officials to close the stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from East Florida Street to Oxford Street.

Crews are working to fix the break.

The city believes the road will reopen by 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use other routes to get through the area.