Tractor-trailer containing flammable chemical crashes and overturns on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO. NC. — A tractor-trailer containing a flammable chemical crashed on I-40 near N.C. 68 at 11:12 a.m. Monday.

Police say the tractor-trailer contained xylene.

Xylene is described as a flammable liquid and vapor which, under heat, can cause fires or explode, according to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.

Greensboro police say that that only two of the east and westbound travel lanes are open.

Police ask drivers to avoid and use caution in the area.

Cleanup is expected to end at 5:00 p.m.