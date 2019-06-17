Suspect charged in death of his mother, a High Point woman who was shot in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police arrested a suspect on Monday in the death of a High Point woman, according to a news release.

Kasean C. Williams, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of death related to the death of his mother, Niekia E. Williams, 43.

Williams is being processed and sent to the Guilford County Magistrate's office where a bond and court date will be set.

Niekia E. Williams was found by police in her West Avenue apartment at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday

She was found after police received a call from a man stating he had just found his aunt dead at her home from a gunshot wound.