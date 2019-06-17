Suspect charged in death of his mother, a High Point woman who was shot in the head

Posted 3:13 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, June 17, 2019

Kasean C. Williams

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police arrested a suspect on Monday in the death of a High Point woman, according to a news release.

Kasean C. Williams, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of death related to the death of his mother, Niekia E. Williams, 43.

Williams is being processed and sent to the Guilford County Magistrate's office where a bond and court date will be set.

Niekia E. Williams was found by police in her West Avenue apartment at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday

She was found after police received a call from a man stating he had just found his aunt dead at her home from a gunshot wound.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.