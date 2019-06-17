× Randolph County Commissioners form new Animal Control Department

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Commissioners unanimously approved a budget on Monday to create a new Animal Control Department.

The new department will be separate from the Public Health Department and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

A search for a new department director will begin immediately.

Chairman Darrell Frye is hopeful the department director position will be filled within 90 days.

Over $1,000,000 will be needed for the creation of the new department.