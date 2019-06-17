WATCH LIVE: FOX8’s Roy’s Folks special

Randolph County Commissioners form new Animal Control Department

Posted 7:37 pm, June 17, 2019, by

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Commissioners unanimously approved a budget on Monday to create a new Animal Control Department.

The new department will be separate from the Public Health Department and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

A search for a new department director will begin immediately.

Chairman Darrell Frye is hopeful the department director position will be filled within 90 days.

Over $1,000,000 will be needed for the creation of the new department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.