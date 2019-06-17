× Man dies after shot multiple times in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after shot multiple times in Randolph County Sunday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

At about 4:29 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a gunshot and assault at an abandoned lot at 525 Booker T. Washington Ave. in Asheboro.

Ondra Martinelli Gladden, Jr., 24, of Asheboro, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gladden died shortly after getting to the emergency room.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

This shooting took place about half a mile away from another shooting just hours earlier.

Brian Anthony Lee, 18, was found dead in a car in the Coleridge Road Apartments parking lot at 11:41 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement has not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Akines at (336) 318-6766, Det. Duvall at (336) 318-6734 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.