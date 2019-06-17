Man dies after shot multiple times in Randolph County

Posted 11:15 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24AM, June 17, 2019

(Google Maps)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after shot multiple times in Randolph County Sunday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

At about 4:29 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a gunshot and assault at an abandoned lot at 525 Booker T. Washington Ave. in Asheboro.

Ondra Martinelli Gladden, Jr., 24, of Asheboro, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gladden died shortly after getting to the emergency room.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

This shooting took place about half a mile away from another shooting just hours earlier.

Brian Anthony Lee, 18, was found dead in a car in the Coleridge Road Apartments parking lot at 11:41 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement has not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Akines at (336) 318-6766, Det. Duvall at (336) 318-6734 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

Google Map for coordinates 35.710647 by -79.794936.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.