× Person dies after being taken into police custody in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person died after being taken into police custody in Greensboro Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 11:23 a.m., officers were called to a breaking and entering in progress in the 2200 block of Maybank Drive.

When police arrived, they found a suspect, only identified in the release as a male, acting erratically.

Officers detained and handcuffed the suspect and asked EMS personnel to evaluate him and give him aid.

As EMS prepared to take the suspect to the hospital he became unresponsive.

EMS began lifesaving measures, but the suspect was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations to determine if all actions were in accordance with state law. That investigation is standard protocol.

The Greensboro Police Department Professional Standards Division will investigate to determine if departmental policies were followed, the release said. The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties while the internal investigation is ongoing.