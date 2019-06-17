North Carolina officials warn of possible measles exposure

(Stock image/Getty)

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham officials informed residents of a possible exposure of measles happening within the community, WTVD reports.

A letter was sent out to parents of the Goddard School on Saturday saying one child with a possible case of measles was present on June 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Health officials said a possible case could have occurred at the Bean Traders at 105 W NC 54 in Durham on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Durham County’s Medical Director Dr. Arlene Sena spoke Monday morning at news conference. She said additional testing must be completed at a national lab to confirm or dismiss the case. The results from that lab are expected later this week.

