Motorcyclist killed in Rockingham County crash identified

EDEN, N.C. — Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash near Eden Saturday night.

At about 7:41 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near the Eden city limits in Rockingham County.

Highway Patrol reports 40-year-old Eric Tijuan Hampton, of Eden, was riding a motorcycle south as a 35-year-old man was driving north.

The motorcyclist crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left.

Hampton hit a guardrail and was thrown off the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then went back into the road where it hit an Eden man’s vehicle.

Hampton died at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.

Troopers say speed was a primary contributing factor in the crash.