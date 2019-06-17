Mother says 11-year-old son tried to take his own life after teachers bullied him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A child's life is forever changed after he tried to take his own life due to bullying.

Jamari Dent is now in a hospital bed at La Rabida, unable to breathe on his own, with permanent brain damage after he tried to hang himself last February.

A fourth grader and special needs student at Bronzeville's Woodson Elementary School, Dent suffered constant insults and even physical abuse, according to his mother.

He'd already switched schools once — and was asking to do so again.

"They were causing the bullying," Tierra Black said. "It started with the teachers, what went on with my son. There is no reason my son should be lying in a hospital bed. I asked for help. And I never get it. I never get it."

Hers is one of three civil cases against CPS represented by Attorney Michael Oppenheimer, including a second case against Woodson, which resulted in a teacher pleading guilty to criminal battery charges after dragging a special needs student headfirst down a flight of stairs back in 2016.

Oppenheimer says he plans to file an all-encompassing federal lawsuit against the school district.

"I'm calling on Kim Foxx to do a full investigation, a criminal investigation on these principals who've already been placed on notices as to what's going on and not doing anything and to the teachers, who are criminally liable for causing these problems and not fixing them," Oppenheimer said.

The all-encompassing civil lawsuit has not been filed yet, but Chicago Public Schools denies the claims, saying they don't tolerate a culture of abuse and bullying.