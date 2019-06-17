Massive Target register outage persisted until Sunday night, North Carolina ranked 5th for watercraft thefts and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Target which faced a widespread register outage until Sunday night, a ranking which put North Carolina in 5th for watercraft thefts and the corn crop of which only about 83% is in the ground when it should be at 100%.
