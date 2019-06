CHARLESTON, S.C. — A man was given a ticket after sharks were found branded off the South Carolina coast, WCSC reports.

Chris Frazier, 56, of Awendaw, South Carolina, was charged.

Anglers caught sharks that had been branded and photographed them.

Photos showed a shark branded with some type of logo.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with branding sharks and faces a $25 to $200 fine. South Carolina law states "upon convection must be fined not less than TWENTY-FIVE DOLLARS no more than TWO HUNDRED or imprisoned for no more than thirty days.” Does the penalty fit the crime? pic.twitter.com/EQzWt9MlL1 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 15, 2019

Frazier faces a fine of $25 to $200 dollars or 30 days in jail if convicted.