Man hit, killed by car in Burlington; police searching for suspect

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A pedestrian has died in Burlington in a crash on Monday, according to a news release.

Jeremiah Newton, 38, of Burlington, was driving on Rauhut Street at 10:28 a.m. when his car veered to the left of the road and hit Reginald Stewart Jeffreys, 58, of Burlington, on the sidewalk, the release said.

Newton then continued to drive south down Rauhut Street until his car hit another car going north, driven by Ashleigh Demers, 26, of Burlington.

Warrants are out for Newton’s arrest for involuntary manslaughter, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and other motor vehicle violations.

Newton was taken to the Alamance Regional Medical Center but left before investigators could contact him.

Jeffreys was also taken to the Alamance Regional Medical Center where he died.

The road was shut down for several hours but is now reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and Newton’s location is not currently known.