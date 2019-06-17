× Kernersville police lieutenant fired after crash; charged with DWI, hit-and-run

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A former Kernersville police lieutenant has been charged in connection with a crash, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

John Franklin Bowman, of Kernersville, is charged with DWI, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

The crash happened on Smith Crossing Drive at 7:04 a.m. Monday and involved three parked cars in addition to Bowman’s vehicle.

Kernersville police confirmed Bowman was a lieutenant with their department. He was not on duty and he has since been fired.

No injuries were reported in the crash.