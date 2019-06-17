How Greensboro’s ‘Baby Doe’ found her forever home – ‘What Happened to Baby Doe’ episode 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Despite overcoming hypothermia, "Caroline," as the nurses at Women’s Hospital named her, was a healthy baby.

It was time to leave the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and go home, but "home" wouldn’t be with her biological family.

The Greensboro Police Department exhausted all resources to find the baby’s family.

It was now up to Guilford County’s social services division to find Caroline a loving home.

“It was surreal. She was a beautiful little baby. We didn't have any information and it was just kind of figuring out where to start and it was difficult because we wanted to find some permanence for her, we just didn't have any answers at the time,” Sadio-Tene Lloyd said.

Lloyd was the baby’s foster care social worker.

Even though she was being called Caroline, Lloyd says on the record she was still considered "Baby Doe."

She and her colleagues named her Angel Hope Hunter.

To Lloyd’s surprise, the family who rescued the baby gave her the same first name.

Tonie McNair, the woman who found the baby outside her door, says her youngest son Ricky named the baby "Angel" the day she was found.

“He felt God sent her to us and him a little sister and he wanted to call her Angel,” McNair said.

As Angel’s foster care social worker, Lloyd was hopeful the baby would be placed with the right adoptive family.

“We were able to review some of the profiles and we had a recommendation from our licensing area letting us know that there was a family interested in having her,” Lloyd said.

Carrie and Daryl Thomas would be exactly what they were hoping for.

“I was a foster parent at the time and my social worker called me and asked me if I saw the story on TV and I told her ‘yes.’ She said, well, you know, ‘We would like to put this baby in a home where the parents are willing to adopt her,’ and I said, OK, I would take her. But at that time, my daughter was 12 years old and I was like, 'I'm not adopting anybody,' but once I held Angel in my arms, I knew she would never leave my house,” said Carrie Thomas, Angel’s adoptive mother.

“I got off work and she said ‘she's back on the bed,’ and I walked around there and I saw her on the bed and I picked her up. It was a done deal. We didn't even have to say anything to each other,” said Daryl Thomas, Angel’s adoptive father.

