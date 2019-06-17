Family demands answers on birthday of woman missing from Winston-Salem since 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mary Smith has been missing since 2017.

June 17, 2019, marks her 64th birthday and her family members are still heartbroken over her disappearance.

“She loved everybody, she would do anything for you,” her sister Doris Hairston said.

Hairston and her family have been distraught over their loved one's disappearance for more than 700 days.

“The last time I saw her was February the 28th 2017, and I asked her not to go to that motel but she wanted to go anyway so I believed somebody robbed her because she had 600 $1 bills in her pocket when she left here, and I haven’t seen her since,” said an emotional Hairston, as she flipped through a set of pictures of Smith.

In 2017, Winston-Salem police led a large-scale search looking for Smith in the area of North Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road after Smith’s nice Rhonda Hairston found Smith’s book bag in a pile of dirt just days before.

“I saw little straps sticking out that day so I got me a stick and I started digging and I pulled it up and it was her book bag,” Rhonda Hairston said.

Since then the family says they’re hitting a roadblock as they continue to search for information and clues.

“I want the police department to start looking for her body again because seem like they finding everybody else but they can’t find her and I haven’t heard from the police department in I don’t know when,” Doris Hairston said.

“I’m still looking and I’m going to keep looking. I ain't gonna give up if anybody -- anybody know anything about Mary’s disappearance I wish somebody will come forward,” Rhonda Hairston said.

If you have information on this case you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.