Emergency crews respond to possible drowning at Winston Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winston-Salem, N.C. -- Emergency crews are on the scene at Winston Lake where a person may have drowned.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winston-Salem Fire and Rescue responded to a call reporting a drowning at 9:56 a.m.

An eye witness told FOX8 they saw a man swimming in the lake who went under and didn't come up.

The High Point Fire Department sent a boat and dive team to assist the Winston-Salem Fire Department in recovering the man.

The lake is still open to the public, but people are not encouraged to fish or swim while the team executes the recovery.

The entrance from Greenbsoro Road is blocked to stop traffic from coming in.