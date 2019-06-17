Driver slams into parked cars at Greensboro repair shop before taking off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Walking through her lot, Jamie Morris points out cars that should have been ready for customers Monday morning.

"Now I have to call all these people and tell them their cars are totaled,” Morris said, pointing to a crushed Hyundai Elantra.

Her husband was riding by Anything on Wheels Sunday morning and noticed the damage. After calling Greensboro police, Morris learned officers were investigating a hit and run.

A crash report shows a Ford pickup truck ran off the road and slammed into the lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses called 911, telling dispatchers they saw two cars shooting at one another just before the crash.

“I was walking out of work when I heard about 20-30 gunshots,” one caller said. “There were two vehicles shooting at each other, and one slammed into a bunch of cars right beside my job."

Morris recovered several bullet casings in her lot, but police did not provide any information about the shooting.

“Never in a million years did I think one car could do all this damage,” Morris said.

She said that one of the cars damaged belonged to her husband, and his children just purchased parts for him for Father's Day.

“I can’t imagine how she felt, and I feel sorry for her this morning,” customer Skip Nix said.

Nix's Jeep was totaled in the crash.

"(It) looks like a can opener went through it,” Nix said. “I hope they catch the person who did it and hold him responsible for it.”

Police did not release any suspect information Monday.