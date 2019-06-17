× Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Investigators with the Burlington Police Department arrested a man on Friday for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release.

Ronald Richard Johnson, 79, of Burlington, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case was initiated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in relation to the receiving and distribution of pornographic images involving juveniles.

Johnson is in the custody of the Alamance County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be possible.