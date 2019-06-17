Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Posted 3:58 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, June 17, 2019

Ronald Richard Johnson

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Investigators with the Burlington Police Department arrested a man on Friday for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release.

Ronald Richard Johnson, 79, of Burlington, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case was initiated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in relation to the receiving and distribution of pornographic images involving juveniles.

Johnson is in the custody of the Alamance County Jail under a $350,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be possible.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.