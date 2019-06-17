× Boyfriend released without charges after woman, child killed in North Carolina house fire

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Two people, possibly a woman and her child, died in an intentionally-set fire, and though her boyfriend is a person of interest, he was released without charges, WBTV reports.

Late Saturday night, a fire erupted at a home in Alexander County.

Crews tried to put out the flames, but an accelerant at the scene kept the fire spreading.

Sheriff says because of how badly the bodies inside the home were burned, they aren’t sure if the missing person is a child or the mother. Avilez was picked up off of Macedonia Church Road off of Hwy 16 south. He has been detained, now going back for questioning. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/DtQoGdrjGR — Anne Marie Hagerty WBTV (@AnneMarieWBTV) June 16, 2019

Investigators found two bodies. They believe they are a woman and her child but the extent of the burns make it difficult for officials to identify the bodies with certainty.

A woman, her 13-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son all lived together in the trailer.

After searching for the woman’s boyfriend, Areli Aguirre Avilez, officials found him walking nearby. He was taken into custody but later released. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has not filed charges at this time.

According to WBTV, investigators say Avilez recently threatened to burn her home down. A domestic violence order had been taken out against him.

#breaking This is the scene where a woman and 11 yr old boy were found dead. Bodies badly burned. “No doubt it was arson,” says the Sheriff. No positive ID yet on victims. Search for suspect continues pic.twitter.com/D85dtiJfMr — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) June 16, 2019

“For something to happen like this it’s uncalled for that you have to do bodily harm to another individual because of either jealousy or you can’t get along is unacceptable,” Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman told WBTV.