× Asheboro man cashes in winning Carolina Cash 5 ticket for $133,675

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man is tens of thousands of dollars richer, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Del Spencer, of Asheboro, picked up a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket at the Speedway on West Fairfield Road in High Point on Feb. 15.

The ticket turned out to be a $133,675 winner.

It wasn’t until Friday, months after the big win, that he went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to pick up his prize.

After taxes and fees, he took home $94,575.