4 arrested, 2 wanted after five rifles stolen from King pastor’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. — A camera caught video of intruders as they broke into a King pastor's home and stole guns and other items. Four people were arrested. Two more are still wanted.

On Friday, officers responded to the break-in at the pastor's home on Kingsway Drive, according to police.

The pastor told officers that the intruders took five rifles, $400 in cash, jewelry, clothing and other items.

Surveillance cameras caught video of the intruders and, after posting the video to Facebook, police got several tips.

Police identified suspects as Amber Moore and Shane Moxley, of Surry County.

Brandy Redd and Michael "Joe" Moxley, also of Surry County, are considered accomplices.

The Surry County Sheriff's office searched a home at 108 Airview Drive in Mount Airy on Sunday and found most of the stolen property, including the guns. Shane Moxley was allegedly wearing a stolen pair of cowboy boots.

Deputies also found about 100 grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, marijuana and prescription pills.

Randall Gammons and Sidney Rakes, the residents of the home, were arrested and charged with felony possession of stolen goods, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and other misdemeanor charges.

Rakes was also served with an outstanding warrant.

Moore was charged with five counts of larceny of a firearm, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, two counts of injury to property, felony possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Shane Moxley was charged with five counts of possession of firearm by felon, five counts of larceny of a firearm, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, two counts of injury to property, felony possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Brandy Redd and Michael "Joe" Moxley are still wanted.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and more charges may be on the way.