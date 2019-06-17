20th anniversary of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. -- Twenty years ago today, North Carolina’s most iconic landmark, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, began its historic move away from the sea. It would take 23 days to move the historic structure 2,900 feet. The two houses that served as keepers’ quarters were moved first, then the lighthouse.

Steel pads and rails were used to create a path where giant rollers carried the weight of the lighthouse to its final resting place.

“I think it’s a symbol of saving our American heritage,” Sherill Shelton Roberts said. She and her husband Bruce the founding members of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society. The group was was instrumental in saving the lighthouse. “It’s a symbol that we give priority to our historic sites.”

Now America's favorite nightlight can safely shine-on for generations to come.

